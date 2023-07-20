OTM Open Thread 7/20: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. After sweeping the Oakland A’s before the Break the Red Sox dropped two-of-three games to them this week. Luckily, though not ideally to gain ground, the most of the AL East lost on these two days aside from one Baltimore Orioles win. This put the O’s and Tampa Bay Rays into a tie for first place. Remember when the Rays were going to break records? The Sox remain in 4th place in the AL East just 2.5 games behind the Blue Jays, They’re 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. It’s an off day / travel day today and the New York Mets arrive for three games tomorrow. The Sox will start James Paxton, Kutter Crawford, and, uh, TDB against them.

Neither the division or Wild Card race is settled and the AL East teams look to all be in contention for a share of the playoffs unless someone gives up on purpose this year.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.