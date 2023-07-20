Red Sox News & Links: Chris Sale Is Back On The Mound

Well, that wasn’t how we would’ve liked to end a series against the A’s, was it? Brayan Bello, who has probably been the best story of the Red Sox 2023 season, got roughed up for the first time in a while. No concerns about an injury or tipping pitches or anything like that, though; the Red Sox coaching staff is pretty sure it’s a developmental issue with respect to his four-seem fastball. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

And anyway, it’s conceivable that Brayan Bello gets some big help in the rotation soon(ish). Chris Sale threw a bullpen earlier this week and is scheduled to do so again this weekend. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Tayler Scott, we hardly knew ye. The first South African native ever to play for the Sox was claimed by the A’s after being DFA’s by the Sox. Jake Faria, on the other hand, went unclaimed, so he’ll return to AAA Worcester. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Wondering if the competitive balance tax is going to affect the way the Sox operate at the trade deadline? It actually shouldn’t be an issue; the team is far enough under the threshold that it’s unlikely any additions would take them over. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Of course, it still isn’t clear whether the Sox will be buyers or sellers. And according to some of the players in the clubhouse, they understand that it’s up to them to prove the team is worthy of adding. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

Following-up on some draft news, it looks like the Sox won’t have any trouble signing their top two picks, Kyle Teel and Nazzan Zanetello. Keel was never really in doubt, being a college player with little leverage, but there were reports that Zanetello might require a big pay day. He is in the city, now though, has fallen in love with us as a people and the ballpark specifically, and is expected to make it official soon. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)