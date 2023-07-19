 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 97: Red Sox at Athletics

Bello Day!

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The Red Sox send their ace. Brayan Bello, against the Oakland A’s.

First pitch is 3:37 PM ET.

Let’s win this one and go home!

Lineup spot Red Sox Athletics
1 Rob Refsnyder, LF Tony Kemp, LF
2 Masataka Yoshida, DH JJ Bleday, CF
3 Justin Turner, 1B Jordan Diaz, 2B
4 Rafael Devers, 3B Seth Brown, DH
5 Adam Duvall, CF Tyler Soderstrom, 1B
6 Alex Verdugo, RF Shea Langeliers, C
7 Kiké Hernández, 2B Jace Peterson, 3B
8 Connor Wong, C Cody Thomas, RF
9 Yu Chang, SS Nick Allen, SS
SP Brayan Bello, RHP Ken Waldichuk, LHP

