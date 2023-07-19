The Red Sox send their ace. Brayan Bello, against the Oakland A’s.
First pitch is 3:37 PM ET.
Let’s win this one and go home!
Game 97: Red Sox at Athletics
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Athletics
|1
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|Tony Kemp, LF
|2
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|JJ Bleday, CF
|3
|Justin Turner, 1B
|Jordan Diaz, 2B
|4
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Seth Brown, DH
|5
|Adam Duvall, CF
|Tyler Soderstrom, 1B
|6
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Shea Langeliers, C
|7
|Kiké Hernández, 2B
|Jace Peterson, 3B
|8
|Connor Wong, C
|Cody Thomas, RF
|9
|Yu Chang, SS
|Nick Allen, SS
|SP
|Brayan Bello, RHP
|Ken Waldichuk, LHP
