Red Sox News & Links: Trevor Story Around the Corner

Trevor Story is playing baseball again. It’s been a long time since he last stepped on the field for live game action, but Alex Cora said he’s ready to head down to Portland to start his rehab assignment. He’s still probably two or three weeks away, but the help is desperately needed. I can’t watch Kiké Hernandez throw the ball into the dugout or Yu Chang come closer to hitting me with his swing than the ball. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

It’s never a bad time to get excited about prospects. They’re one of the things that makes baseball the best. even when the team isn’t performing at a high level, there’s always someone down on the farm who may be the next big thing. This time, it’s international signing Yoelin Cespedes who’s making waves in the minors. He’s still very young, very raw, and years away from the majors. That doesn’t mean you can’t make yourself acquainted. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

It wouldn’t be a day at Over The Monster without an Ohtani update. According to just about everyone, the Red Sox won’t be trading for the two-way star. Why not? Because mortgaging the farm system for a two-month rental when you’re just outside of the playoff picture probably isn’t a great idea, even if we all want it to be. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

You should check in on your old friends more often. When was the last time you called Mo Vaughn to ask what he was up to? I’m sure he’d appreciate hearing from you. Vaughn is down in Florida, coaching baseball and enjoying his post-playing career. Give him a call every now and then. (Alex Peterman, The Palm Beach Post)

Should the Red Sox buy? Should they sell? Should they fold the franchise? Should they start soliciting franchisors and have various “Boston Red Sox” locations pop up around the country, a la McDonald’s? Nobody knows what the “right” answer is, but everyone has an opinion. Chris Cotillo says sell. (MassLive)

Sean McAdam says they should buy. (MassLive)