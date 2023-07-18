Welcome back to Episode #288 of The Red Seat Podcast. This week, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood are back to talk about on the major league squad and the lead-up to the trade deadline, after last week’s draft episode with Ian Cundall. If you missed that, you can check it out here.

We opened the show talking about the Red Sox winning two-out-of-three against the Cubs and Justin Turner’s appearance at second base on Friday. With this being the only way to get all of the top bats in the lineup together, are we on board with one or two starts a week at 2B? Of course, we can’t have all nice things as Enrique Hernandez was back at shortstop on Saturday which just happened to be the poor defensive showing of the weekend. Closing out the weekend discussion, Masa Yoshida had six RBI on Sunday, giving him 9 multi-hit games in the last ten. Is he the favorite once again for AL Rookie of the Year?

Richard Bleier has been activated, and the Red Sox have six out of ten arms in the bullpen from the left side. What is this pitching alignment right now and how long will it last for? Enrique Hernandez has struggled at the plate and in the field this year, but is he the best player to move on from at the deadline? Or might a less versatile player like Christian Arroyo or Adam Duvall be on the move?

Speaking of the rotation, a decision will need to be made in the next two weeks regarding James Paxton. There were numerous reader questions and tweets asking about Paxton, with mixed thoughts on what the listeners think the team should do. With Paxton being their best chance to get a great prospect return in years, we discuss Dan’s great piece from yesterday and what would need to happen for Paxton to be shipped out. As the team has moved within 1.5 games of a playoff spot, the likelihood of “sell mode” is dwindling.

Thanks for listening!