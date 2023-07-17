After a week without the Oakland A’s the Red Sox are back facing off agains the team heading to Las Vegas. This time in the Possum Dome aka the Oakland Coliseum.

Brennan Bernardino gets the opening start once more. Last time out the lefty pitched the eighth inning agains the Chicago Cubs but before that he had a paid of openers. One of which was against these same Oakland A’s where he lasted two innings, struck out 3, walked 1, and didn’t allow a run. More of the same, please.

Getting the start for Oakland is Paul Blackburn, who was supposed to start in Boston but caught a stomach or other bug and then came in only for an inning of relief where he allowed 2 runs on 3 hits and a walk. This is his first appearance since the break but last time out he sure didn’t impress. Again, more of the same, please.

Rafael Devers, coming off a big weekend in Chicago, gets a day of rest.

Alex Verdugo will try to get hot once again as he’s been in a slump.

Yu Chang gets the nod at shortstop with Kiké Hernández on the bench.

Game 95: Red Sox at Athletics Lineup spot Red Sox Athletics Lineup spot Red Sox Athletics 1 Jarren Duran, LF Zack Gelof, 2B 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Jordan Diaz, 3B 3 Justin Turner, 3B Ryan Noda, 1B 4 Masataka Yoshida, DH Brent Rooker, LF 5 Adam Duvall, CF Tyler Soderstrom, DH 6 Triston Casas, 1B Shea Langliers, C 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B JJ Bleday, CF 8 Connor Wong, C Nick Allen, SS 9 Yu Chang, SS Seth Brown, RF SP Brennan Bernardino, LHP Paul Blackburn, RHP

First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.