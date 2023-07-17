OTM Open Thread 7/17: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Red Sox went into Chicago and took two games from the Cubs like they needed to. Boston sits at 50-44, fourth place in the AL East, three games behind the third place Blue Jays, and 2 games back of a Wild Card. The Oakland A’s have lost 7 straight now, including that sweep by the Sox ahead of the All-Star Break, and sit at just 25-70. They will be sending Paul Blackburn, Luis Medina, and Ken Waldichuk to face the Sox two bullpen starts and Brayan Bello. Can Alex Cora manage his way to a few more Opener victories?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.