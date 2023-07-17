Red Sox News & Links: Brayan Bello And Triston Casas Have Emerged

Our own Jacob Roy was pounding the “Kutter Crawford should start” drum months ago. Since then, injuries and circumstances have forced him into the rotation, and thank god for that because he’s starting to look like something of a stabilizing force every five days. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Nick Pivetta has been a stabilizing force in the bullpen since being demoted out of the rotation. But now that he’s being used in regularly scheduled bulk inning roles, it’s kind of like he’s back in the rotation, anyway. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Brayan Bello looks like he’s going to be a stabilizing force in the rotation for years to come, and for that we can give some measure of thanks to a work ethic and love for the game that led to him spend his All-Star break not back home or on the beach, but at the Red Sox academy in the Dominican Republic. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

On the other side of the ball, Bello’s fellow young dude, Triston Casas, hasn’t transitioned to big league baseball as quickly. But things are certainly starting to come together for the slugger. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But Casas still has a long way to go until he’s an impact bat the way Rafael Devers is. Devers’ massive offensive impact was obvious this weekend against the Cubs, but Alex Cora is just as excited about his leadership. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

And finally: injury updates! Pably Reyes played nine innings in center field the other day and it sounds like he’ll be up before the weekend. Richard Bleier could return to the big league club as soon as today, and John Schreiber is expected to follow closely behind. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)