Minor Lines 7/16/23: Drohan Struggles, Worcester Uses Seven Pitchers, Still Wins

Due to yet another Shane Drohan day of struggle on the mound, the WooSox had to go through seven pitchers to get the win yesterday, probably not the best thing for a Boston roster that keeps taking depth pieces for bullpen days. Thankfully, the bullpen committee effort allowed just two Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins AAA) runs on three hits for the final 5 1⁄ 3 frames. Even better for the WooSox, they got to Chi Chi Gonzalez even earlier than Jacksonville got to Drohan; Bobby Dalbec tagged him in the first inning for his 22nd inning long ball in AAA this season. Stephen Scott (who had 3 hits) and Ceddanne Rafaela both had clutch RBIs, and David Hamilton continues to be enigmatic, stealing his 31st base for Worcester, but also committing his tenth error. Not the greatest thing to see that many errors knowing Boston’s problem with infield defense, but also good to see a guy creating that speed that, outside of Jarren Duran, the Major League roster lacks.

And speaking of the Major League roster lacking, the troubles surrounding Jake Faria’s awful outing in the ninth against Chicago yesterday afternoon were heightened by Worcester’s use of so many pitchers, because Boston will probably need guys to help out in depth on this road trip. Norwith Gudino was used Sunday, Cam Booser was used, and Justin Garza was used. Kyle Barraclough, doing well, is still scheduled to start games for Worcester. As Goldberg would say, “who’s next?”

Speaking of middle infield depth, Pablo Reyes is rehabbing, and his place in the lineup was inconsequential, if not detrimental, as he struck out three times. This game was 0-0 going into the 8th inning. The Sea Dogs ultimately couldn’t make the most out of a 6-inning lockdown start by hot prospect and newcomer to AA Wikelman Gonzalez, as the only runs came from Elih Marerro’s single to score Corey Rosier, who had hit his way into a triple in the previous at bat. Marrero later scored due to a fielding error on a Chase Meidroth at-bat, bit Blaze Jordan and Alex Binelas squandered the subsequent bases loaded opportunity.

The Fightin’ Phils (Phillies AA) rallied to score twice off of Robert Kwiatkowski in the bottom of the inning, and then hit the walk-off three pitches into the bottom of the ninth inning, and that was all she wrote in this one.

The Greenville bats were silent on Sunday afternoon which ended up being the story of the game. The Hickory Crawdads (Rangers High-A) used six pitchers to hold the Drive to two hits and Greenville struck out 13 times and never had a runner reach further than second base. Juan Daniel Encarnacion played alright in his five frames and no Drive pitcher allowed a hit after he sat, but due to Encarnacion allowing a home run in the first inning, that was all that mattered here.

Salem (Game 1): L, 4-6 (BOX SCORE)

Saturday night saw a rain delay with the Jedixson Paez-led Salem Red Sox going up 3-1 in the 4th inning courtesy of an Alexis Hernandez line drive double. Salem put in Matt Litwicki to finish this one out on Sunday afternoon, and it proved to not be the right choice, as he allowed three runs in just 1⁄ 3 of an inning, walking three in the process. Alexis Hernandez had one more RBI in the 8th inning, but it just wasn’t enough to undue the faulty relief pitching.

Salem (Game 2): L, 1-2 (BOX SCORE)

Salem didn’t get their redemption in game two Sunday afternoon, either, as despite a decently solid outing from Noah Dean, Salem caught the “can’t hit” bug that plagued most of the rest of the organization. The Delmarva Shorebirds (Orioles A) made the most of only having to play seven innings, striking out eight Red Sox, but also scoring both of their runs early and simply having good pitching, holding Salem hitless with runners in scoring position.

An up and down day, for sure! It’s at least a good sign the higher affiliated teams won - and hit well. Have a happy Monday!