Well, this series has been a tale of two games. The first one went all Red Sox. The middle game was basically all Chicago Cubs. And now it’s time to get this show back on the road before Chaim Bloom burns it all down for a future bridge year. Bring on game...94.

Kutter Crawford hit a bit of a rough patch last time out while going only 4.0 innings and allowing 3 runs to (checks notes) the best offense in baseball aka the Texas Rangers. Since rejoining the rotation in June the righty has a 4.70 ERA / 3.93 FIP and 28 strikeouts in 30 innings. He’s only walked 7 batters, which is a nice ratio. And while he’s allowed 4 home runs in his seven starts two came against the White Sox and two against the Blue Jays. The other teams he’s kept in the park.

Justin Steele is a 27-year-old southpaw in his third major league season with the Chicago Cubs. He has a 2.56 ERA / 2.87 FIP and 81 Ks against 19 walks in 91.1 innings. Part of his success? Cutting his BB/9 in half from 2022 to 2023.

Lefty masher Rob Refsnyder is getting the start in center field with Adam Duvall sliding over to right field.

Christian Arroyo is at second with Yu Chang at shortstop and Kiké Hernández on the bench

Game 94: Red Sox at Cubs Lineup spot Red Sox Cubs Lineup spot Red Sox Cubs 1 Rob Refsnyder, CF Mike Tauchman, CF 2 Justin Turner, 1B Nico Hoerner, SS 3 Rafael Devers, 3B Christopher Morel, 2B 4 Adam Duvall, RF Ian Happ, LF 5 Masataka Yoshida, LF Cody Bellinger, 1B 6 Jose Alfaro, DH Seiya Suzuki, RF 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Yan Gomes, C 8 Connor Wong, C Trey Mancini, DH 9 Yu Chang, SS Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Justin Steele, LHP

First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.