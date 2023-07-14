 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 92: Red Sox at Cubs

We’re back!

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

And we’re back! The Red Sox entered the All-Star Break hot while sweeping the Blue Jays and Athletics and taking two-out-of-three from the Texas Rangers. Now they at in Chicago for some interleague play against the Cubs.

Brayan Bello, appropriately, opens the second half for the Red Sox. With a 3.04 ERA / 3.77 FIP he’s been cruising since the beginning of June lasting almost 7 innings per start and allowing more than 2 runs just once.

He’s opposed by Kyle Hendricks who also sports a 3.04 ERA but with a 3.73 FIP. The veteran righty has seen his already low for the era strikeout rate dip even further this season but so far it’s been a bit of a bounce-back year for him anyway.

Your eyes aren’t wrong: Justin Turner is starting at second base tonight.

Masataka Yoshida fills in as the DH while Jarren Duran patrols left field.

Lineup spot Red Sox Cubs
Lineup spot Red Sox Cubs
1 Jarren Duran, LF Mike Tauchman, DH
2 Masataka Yoshida, DH Nico Hoerner, SS
3 Justin Turner, 2B Ian Happ, LF
4 Rafael Devers, 3B Seiya Suzuki, RF
5 Alex Verdugo, RF Cody Bellinger, CF
6 Adam Duvall, CF Christopher Morel, 2B
7 Triston Casas, 1B Jarred Young, 1B
8 Connor Wong, C Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B
9 Yu Chang, SS Tucker Barnhart, C
SP Brayan Bello, RHP Kyle Hendricks, RHP

First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

