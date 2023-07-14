And we’re back! The Red Sox entered the All-Star Break hot while sweeping the Blue Jays and Athletics and taking two-out-of-three from the Texas Rangers. Now they at in Chicago for some interleague play against the Cubs.

Brayan Bello, appropriately, opens the second half for the Red Sox. With a 3.04 ERA / 3.77 FIP he’s been cruising since the beginning of June lasting almost 7 innings per start and allowing more than 2 runs just once.

He’s opposed by Kyle Hendricks who also sports a 3.04 ERA but with a 3.73 FIP. The veteran righty has seen his already low for the era strikeout rate dip even further this season but so far it’s been a bit of a bounce-back year for him anyway.

Your eyes aren’t wrong: Justin Turner is starting at second base tonight.

Masataka Yoshida fills in as the DH while Jarren Duran patrols left field.

Game 92: Red Sox at Cubs Lineup spot Red Sox Cubs Lineup spot Red Sox Cubs 1 Jarren Duran, LF Mike Tauchman, DH 2 Masataka Yoshida, DH Nico Hoerner, SS 3 Justin Turner, 2B Ian Happ, LF 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Seiya Suzuki, RF 5 Alex Verdugo, RF Cody Bellinger, CF 6 Adam Duvall, CF Christopher Morel, 2B 7 Triston Casas, 1B Jarred Young, 1B 8 Connor Wong, C Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B 9 Yu Chang, SS Tucker Barnhart, C SP Brayan Bello, RHP Kyle Hendricks, RHP

First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.