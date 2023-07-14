And we’re back! The Red Sox entered the All-Star Break hot while sweeping the Blue Jays and Athletics and taking two-out-of-three from the Texas Rangers. Now they at in Chicago for some interleague play against the Cubs.
Brayan Bello, appropriately, opens the second half for the Red Sox. With a 3.04 ERA / 3.77 FIP he’s been cruising since the beginning of June lasting almost 7 innings per start and allowing more than 2 runs just once.
He’s opposed by Kyle Hendricks who also sports a 3.04 ERA but with a 3.73 FIP. The veteran righty has seen his already low for the era strikeout rate dip even further this season but so far it’s been a bit of a bounce-back year for him anyway.
Your eyes aren’t wrong: Justin Turner is starting at second base tonight.
Masataka Yoshida fills in as the DH while Jarren Duran patrols left field.
Game 92: Red Sox at Cubs
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Cubs
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Cubs
|1
|Jarren Duran, LF
|Mike Tauchman, DH
|2
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|Nico Hoerner, SS
|3
|Justin Turner, 2B
|Ian Happ, LF
|4
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Seiya Suzuki, RF
|5
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Cody Bellinger, CF
|6
|Adam Duvall, CF
|Christopher Morel, 2B
|7
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Jarred Young, 1B
|8
|Connor Wong, C
|Miles Mastrobuoni, 3B
|9
|Yu Chang, SS
|Tucker Barnhart, C
|SP
|Brayan Bello, RHP
|Kyle Hendricks, RHP
First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
