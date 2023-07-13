OTM Open Thread 7/13: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. It’s another off day for the Red Sox and the rest of MLB. The Sox are off to Chicago to play the Cubs. They’re (probably) looking at trades both buying and selling. They could do one or the other or possibly both if, say, Houck and Sale look ready but Story doesn’t and James Paxton is moved for shortstop help? This is not a recommendation or speculation, just a random example. How many games against the Cubs, A’s, and Mets (that’s 9 total) do they need to buy in your eyes?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.