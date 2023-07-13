Red Sox News & Links: To Buy Or To Sell

News that I am unironically pumped about: the Red Sox will spend part of their Spring Training in the Dominican Republic. The DR is arguably the beating heart of baseball right now. And yet, Dominican fans have been passed over as MLB chased dollar signs by hosting games in places like England and Australia, where people care much less about baseball but have much more disposable income. Good to see the Sox taking a small step in rectifying that. They’ll play a two-game set against the Rays in Santo Domingo. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Should the Red Sox buy or sell at the trade deadline? That’s going to be the only question most people care about for the next two weeks. Here’s a good look at what options the Red Sox will have whichever path they choose. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

There’s no question where the players stand on the buy/sell issue. Players always want to buy, but Kenley Jansen seems particular passionate about it. (Connor Ryan, Boston.com)

Back when we met Kyle Teel, we got a wonderful first-hand report about the college catcher in the comments section from a UVA fan. Now, we get some more inside info about the Sox first rounder, this time from Mike Vasil, a former teammate and current Mets farmhand who grew up in Wellesley and says that Teel “has a little bit of crazy to him.” (Greg Dudek, NESN)

People who live near Fenway Park are used to dealing with certain inconveniences. . . but will the ballpark being turned over to the world’s loudest and most annoying sport push them over the edge? We’ll find out when pickleball invades Fenway this weekend. (Khari Thompson, Boston.com)