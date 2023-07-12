OTM Open Thread 7/12: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. Well, this is it. The deadest day on the sports calendar. The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game are complete and we pause for the “second half.” The Red Sox return with a road trip beginning on Friday. Three games against the Chicago Cubs and three games against the Oakland A’s. Then they come come to host the New York Mets for three.

Poll Will the Sox play at .527 (pre-ASG win rate) or better in the second half? Yes

No vote view results 78% Yes (18 votes)

21% No (5 votes) 23 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.