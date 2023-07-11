Red Sox News & Links: Nazzan Zanetello Is Already Connected To Boston

Kenley Jansen is one of just five All-Stars aged 35 or older (and interestingly enough, two of the other four, JD Martinez and Craig Kimbrel, have played for the Sox). For him, the fact that he made it back here well after his prime makes this one particularly sweet. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

With Jansen as the only Red Sox representative in Seattle, fans have to find some surrogate to root for this week. That wasn’t hard to do in last night’s Home Run Derby, thanks to the presence of Mookie Betts. Unfortunately, Home Run Derbies are not Mookie’s thing. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

If there’s one thing we love as Boston fans, it’s learning that everything in the world relates back to Boston. In the case of draft pick Nazzan Zanetello, we’ve got ourselves a two-fer: as a high school baseball player in St. Louis, he was coached by former Red Sox pitcher Al Nipper; as a high school basketball player, he was coached by Jayson Tatum’s dad. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Ok, but this one is a bit of a stretch: we’re being told that third-round pick Antonio Anderson played on a team called the Red Sox in tee-ball. It’s destiny! (Greg McKenna, Boston Globe)

Antonio Anderson’s tee-ball experience is canceled out, anyway, by the fact that Northern New Jersey native Kyle Teel grew up a Yankees fan. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Getting back to the here and now, we have some roster moves. Caleb Hamilton and Ryan Sherriff were both designated for assignment recently, and both just cleared waivers. Hamilton has returned to Worcester, by Sherriff decided to become a free agent. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)