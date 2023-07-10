Game Thread: Home Run Derby

Forget the horse races it’s time for the real derby of 2023: the Home Run Derby!
The way the Derby works these days is a multi-round tournament wherer you don’t need the most home runs to advance, only more than your opponent.
The initial rounds, with the seeding (determind by home runs hit up through July 4th):
- Chicago White Sox Luis Robert, Jr. (1) vs Baltimore Orioles Adley Rutschman (8)
- New York Mets Pete Alonso (2) vs Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez
- Los Angeles Dodgers Mookie Betts (3) vs Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (6)
- Texas Randers Adolis García vs Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena
Who do you like? The son of Vlad? The multi-time champ Pete? Moooooookie Betts?
The action starts at 8 PM ET on ESPN.
Loading comments...