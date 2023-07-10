 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 7/10: It is Monday

And it’s derby time

By Mike Carlucci
Oakland Athletics v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Happy Monday! After a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, a series win against the Texas Rangers, and another sweep - this time of the Oakland Athletics - the Red Sox find themselves at 48-43 (.527) one game behind the New York Yankees and just two games behind the Jays. You can almost smell third place. The Sox are also just one game back in the Wild Card hunt.

They welcome a couple new Sox at the amateur draft:

Tonight is the Home Run Derby at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. Tomorrow is the All-Star Game at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

