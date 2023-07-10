OTM Open Thread 7/10: It is Monday

Happy Monday! After a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, a series win against the Texas Rangers, and another sweep - this time of the Oakland Athletics - the Red Sox find themselves at 48-43 (.527) one game behind the New York Yankees and just two games behind the Jays. You can almost smell third place. The Sox are also just one game back in the Wild Card hunt.

They welcome a couple new Sox at the amateur draft:

With the 14th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft, we have selected catcher Kyle Teel from @UVABaseball. pic.twitter.com/ISQYgNinE7 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 10, 2023

With the 50th pick in the 2023 #MLBDraft we have

selected SS Nazzan Zanetello of Christian Brothers (MO). pic.twitter.com/ymomcZz07v — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 10, 2023

Tonight is the Home Run Derby at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. Tomorrow is the All-Star Game at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.