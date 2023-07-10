Red Sox Links: So The Outfield Is Really, Really Good

Masataka Yoshida is on fire. The left fielder has had multiple hits in seven straight games, which is the longest such streak of the year in all of baseball. Needless to say, the team is pretty happy with the first half he just had. (Varun Shankar, Boston Globe)

You know who hasn’t had a strong first half, on the other hand? Just about everyone the Red Sox have tried at the short stop position. And with the returns of Yu Chang and Pablo Reyes, along with a Trevor Story rehab assignment on the horizon, it’s looking increasingly likely that we might be saying goodbye to either Kiké Hernández or Christian Arroyo soon. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Red Sox outfield has been outstanding. The outfield corps led by Yoshida, Alex Verdugo, and Jarren Duran has been arguably the most productive in MLB. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

We’ve got promotions! Blaze Jordan, a power-hitting corner infielder drafted in 2020, is getting the call to Portland, along with pitcher Winkleman Gonzalez. Lower down the ladder, pitcher Luis Perales is jumping up from Salem to Greenville. (Lauren Campbell, MassLive)

We’ll have more coverage of the MLB Draft coming soon, but in the meantime, here’s an extremely early analysis of the first round results. (Kieth Law, The Athletic)