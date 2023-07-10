Worcester certainly looked like they were going to end this series with a defeat before a week off, as Tylor Megill pitched two-run ball for six innings to match up against Shane Drohan (who, following a June 26 injury, left notably early after 3 innings yesterday) and Kyle Barraclough. But Ceddanne Rafaela and Enmanuel Valdez hit two consecutive doubles to make this one interesting, and Ronaldo Hernandez had the insurance RBI. The WooSox were helped by lockdown innings by a rehabbing John Schreiber, who did allow a hit, and Justin Garza. Add in Andrew Politi’s eighth save of the season, and you have a decisive win for a Worcester team that’s been up and down against the Syracuse Mets this week. It’s good to see John Schreiber doing his job and holding the game close even in a Triple-A capacity. There was a period of time recently that he was tough to score against, and the bullpen is sorely in need of that Major League-caliber depth alongside how thin the rotation has been as of late.

Isaac Coffey has really looked quite good since arriving in Double-A, and that performance continued on Sunday, as he struck out nine with just one earned run and three hits in 5 1⁄ 3 before running into a jam in the sixth that Jacob Webb got out of. The bats weren’t particularly awesome, only getting on the scoreboard via a Nathan Hickey home run in the fourth inning. But with this pitching, five hits was enough against the RumblePonies. The SeaDogs improve to 50-31 on the season. Also, for all the talk about Ceddanne Rafaela and his legs in Portland before his callup to Worcester, outfielder Corey Rosier got his 30th stolen base on the season quietly, and he’s hitting .311. Things to ponder!

Bradley Blalock held it down for six innings, allowing just four hits and one run against the Rome Braves. He also struck out eight on Sunday. Even if he didn’t pitch as well, though, Greenville did not need him, as they did just fine offensively. The Drive knocked three home runs on the day, including Blaze Jordan’s 12th of the year to make the game 7-1. I mention Jordan’s specifically because he was promoted following this game, joining Marcelo Mayer in Double-A Portland. His swing seems to be a bit more mature than Mayer right now and he can also play first base. His final Greenville slash line is .324/.385/.918. Very good! Another callup that could be coming this season, even though he just got a promotion to Greenville from Salem about a month ago, is leadoff hitter and outfielder Roman Anthony. He contributed yet another hit Sunday along with two walks, and his OPS now sits at an absurd 1.331. He is on an absolute tear since arriving in Greenville, and I fully expect his stay to be short-lived. Hadlock Field will likely see him in the last couple weeks of the season.

Salem: RAINED OUT

The afternoon game against the Lynchburg Nationals does not currently have a makeup date; Salem is home against Lynchburg in two weeks, but this game is supposed to be away.

Have a happy Monday, know Verdugo was robbed, root for Julio Rodriguez in the derby tonight, and Jarren Duran, if you’re reading this, please do NOT go bike riding with Chris Sale this week!