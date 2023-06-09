Game 64: Red Sox at Yankees

The sky in New York City may no longer resemble the color of a good southwest salsa but Yankees Stadium is as unfriendly as ever. The Red Sox dug themselves a hole that keeps getting deeper - minus that eight-game winning streak (remember that???) - and now face another AL East team. This one is climbing in the standings while Boston drifts out of the race.

A few roster moves to start off:

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/xwf2zWW1Z2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 9, 2023

Chris Sale is once again unavailable. 2020, 2021, 2022, and now 2023. Luckily the guy on the mound tonight, Garrett Whitlock, is one of the young arms looking to lead the front of a rotation. He’s just…not quite there yet. But you see it at times. The shutdown-reliever-turned-starter carries a 5.61 ERA / 4.96 FIP into the matchup in the Bronx. He was touched for 4 runs in 4.2 innings agains the Tampa Bay Rays last time out, although the Sox rallied to win. He does manage to avoid Aaron Judge, who is on the IL with a toe injury (his “great” toe, apparently) which is definitely not nothing.

Gerrit Cole brings fewer letters in the battle of Garrett/Gerrit. The Yankees’ ace is sadly off to another good year. A 2.83 ERA vs 3.61 FIP puts him at being a little lucky but the guy is striking out more than a batter an inning and walking just one for every three Ks.

The bullpen is rested after Corey Kluber took one for the team is what is, so far, not his final outing with the Sox. If they can get a lead the best guys to protect it will be available to Alex Cora.

Welcome back Adam Duvall! The center fielder returns to a gaudy .455/.514/1.030 slash line from his first eight games of 2023 before hitting the IL.

Masataka Yoshida, the other outfield acquisition, is hitting .315./387./491 and has never faced Gerrit Cole. Let’s hope that tiles the edge in his favor! He’s also got 7 home runs.

Speaking of 7 home runs…that’s the total for Triston Casas as well. His 4 hits over the last 3 games have pulled his batting average up over .200.

Rafael Devers is still sitting at 13 homers. If there was a good time to break out of the power slump it’s now.

Game 64: Red Sox at Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees Lineup spot Red Sox Yankees 1 Alex Verdugo, RF DJ LeMahiei, 2B 2 Masataka Yoshida, LF Josh Donaldson, 3B 3 Justin Turner, DH Anthony Rizzo, 1B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Giancarlo Stanton, DH 5 Adam Duvall, CF Jake Bauers, RF 6 Triston Casas, 1B Isaac Kiner-Falefa, CF 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Billy McKinney, LF 8 Connor Wong, C Jose Trevino, C 9 Kiké Hernández, SS Anthony Volpe, SS SP Garrett Whitlock, RHP Garret Cole, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.