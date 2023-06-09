OTM Open Thread 6/9: It is the Weekend

Happy Friday? The Red Sox, still in last place in the AL East, are now under .500 as well. The Sox committed an unforced error starting Dermody and then DFA-ing him after the game, which makes sense for minor league fodder but not for PR baggage. An entire storm for the guy to get torched by a bad offense and then released.

Matt Dermody has been designated for assignment — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) June 9, 2023

Time for a three-game set against the Yankees who, at least, don’t have Aaron Judge. There are some reinforcements coming: Duvall and Story. Some of the kids are showing good stuff on the mound, But the malaise seems to be sinking the entire club.

John Henry lets you make ONE move: what do you do to right the ship?