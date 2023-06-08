Red Sox 3, Guardians 10: An Ugly Loss Caps An Ugly Day

Nothing about today was fun.

We began the day talking about Matt Dermody’s bigotry. We paused to discuss Alex Verdugo’s lack of hustle. We ended the night watching Corey Kluber give up eight — EIGHT!! — straight hits to the Cleveland Guardians as the Boston Red Sox fell under .500 on the season, with a series in the Bronx looming this weekend.

I tried (and failed) to find a looping video that showed all eight hits. Such a video likely will exist by the time you’re reading this, but for now, here’s Jose Ramirez’s home run to leadoff the sixth:

That was his third homer of the night; he’d already hit two off Dermody, whose career ERA now sits at 5.74 (Corinthians 5.7, in case you were wondering, reads “Get rid of the old yeast, so that you may be a new unleavened batch—as you really are. . . ” Maybe Matt Dermody should stick to tweeting about yeast.)

Triston Casas hit a homer, so that’s cool, I guess. And Jarren Duran had two hits. But nothing about today was fun. Fun, as you may recall, is what baseball is supposed to be. Maybe it’ll be fun tomorrow?

Three Studs

Triston Casas: 2-4, HR

Jarren Duran: 2-5, RBI

Reese McGuire: 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB

Three Duds

Corey Kluber: 3.1 IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HR

Matt Dermody: 4 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 HR

Justin Turner: 0-4, K

Play Of The Game

I dunno, one of Jose Ramirez’s three home runs, maybe? Yeah, let’s go with one of those.