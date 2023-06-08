With the Red Sox season continuing to be very much on the line Chaim Bloom has run out of starting pitchers.

The Red Sox have called up a guy who is (1) bad at baseball and (2) has off-field issues.

Matt Dermody is a journeyman lefty who is not a very good pitcher or person. He’ll be getting the start tonight and we’ll see from there! He threw 1 inning for the Chicago Cubs in each of 2020 and 2022 and most of his major league career consisted of 23 relief appearances in 2017 for the Blue Jays. He posted an ERA of 4.43 and a FIP of 6.25.

His opponent, Aaron Civale, is from East Windsor, CT and went to Northeastern University, steps away from Fenway Park! Unlike the Sox, the Guardians are starting someone objectively good at baseball. In three starts this year he’s tossed a total of 17.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins. Civale has struck out 12, walked 4, and allowed 4 runs.

Game 63: Red Sox at Guardians Lineup spot Red Sox Guardians Lineup spot Red Sox Guardians 1 Jarren Duran, CF Steven Kwan, LF 2 Masataka Yoshida, LF Ahmed Rosario, SS 3 Justin Turner, DH Jose Ramirez, 3B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Josh Naylor, 1B 5 Triston Casas, 1B Josh Bell, DH 6 Rob Refsnyder, RF Andrés Giménez, 2B 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Myles Straw, CF 8 Reese McGuire, C Will Brennan, RF 9 Kiké Hernández, SS Cam Callaghan, C SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Aaron Civale, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. With a win the Sox head to New York over .500. With a loss, the Yankees get to face a (sigh) sub-.500 team.