Happy Thursday. You’ll never guess what team leads the league in errors. Yes, it’s the Red Sox (40) trailing two National League teams: the Washington Nationals (41) and the San Francisco Giants (45). Errors aren’t a perfect measure of defensive performance but you still probably want to avoid specializing in accruing them. The finale with the Cleveland Guardians is at 7:10 PM ET. Let’s go for a series win!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.