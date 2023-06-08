Minor Lines 6/7/23: Too Much To Come Back From

If anyone asks why the WooSox allowed 12 runs, including 9 in the first 4 1⁄ 3 by the hand of starter Jake Faria, who now has an ERA of 7.11 and clearly does not look like he’ll be spending any time up on this Major League club this season, I can give two excuses: the game started at 11:05 AM, and Jake Faria was doing his best Chris Murphy AAA impression in anticipation of Murphy actually doing not too bad against Cleveland this evening.

I digress, though, because I’m going to speak the obvious. No matter how hot the bats get, it’s going to be tough for a team to stay in a game when they have to score more than 12 runs. But they tried their hardest! Ryan Fitzgerald was a home run away for hitting for the cycle, Ronaldo Hernandez is truly enjoying his new role as starting catcher as he hit a long ball, and Yu Chang’s minor league rehab stint featured to a two-hit performance and a stolen base. Personally, I’m of the notion that Chang should stay down there with Arroyo back up, as long as Cora stops putting Kiké Hernandez at short, but, again, I digress. This was a tough loss facing the Red Wings (Nationals AAA,) a team that has had seemingly their number all season.

Even when Sterling Sharp has a bad outing, and this one was a bad one, his numbers still aren’t completely awful. The RubberDucks (LOL, but Guardians AA) got 5 runs off of him in four innings including two home runs, and the Sea Dogs never quite recovered. This game did feature Marcelo Mayer’s first home run in Double-A, though, and Ceddanne Rafaela and Nick Yorke each cracked a double (Rafaela has 13!) and Phillip Sikes is playing well even with Rafaela batting leadoff instead; he stole two bases (he’s up to 22!) and recorded two hits. I’m serious: with his speed and batting prowess, I am not sure why Worcester isn’t getting a look at this kid. It seems as though every time I tune in, he gets on base and makes the most out of those opportunities.

Pitching was not the farm affiliates’ thing on Wednesday, was it? Isaac Coffey, who’s been lights out for Greenville, had perhaps the best outing of any pitcher, starter or otherwise against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets High-A.) He struck out six in five innings, walked just two, and allowed two runs on four hits. But reliever Maceo Campbell screwed it. This lineup just lacks some power; this team struggles to record an .800 OPS. Nick Decker was the only one to put on any sort of clinic Wednesday. He had two doubles and was the only Drive player to record multiple hits, though Eddinson Paulino did get a two RBI knock. The Drive have won many recently, but simply did not want it enough to close this one out, as evidenced by Alex Hoppe giving up a walk-off single to Kevin Parada. They fall to 29-24 on the season.

The lone win by a Red Sox affiliate on Wednesday came by a respectable performance by Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, who got his fifth win of the season on a 6-inning, 3 run, 4 strike-out performance. While a fellow Kutter went three innings on the mound tonight, Cutter Coffey hit his first home run of the season. The Salem Red Sox also got multiple hits from some unlikely bats, namely Jhostynxon Garcia (.597 OPS) Claudio Simon (new arrival in Salem) and Juan Chacon (who’s played decently, so no shade, here.) The bullpen also did enough to hold the Fireflies (Royals A) off in this one.

Reminder, we might be seeing some five-affiliate days soon, as the Florida Complex League is now in session! Maybe we’ll even get some recaps on Alek Manoah pitching.... sorry, had to dunk on Manoah again! Have a good Thursday everyone!