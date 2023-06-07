The Red Sox needed innings from James Paxton last night and he delivered. Now they look to Kutter Crawford to do the same.

In his first appearance of 2023, a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Crawford allowed 7 runs in four innings. In a mix of starts, relief appearances, and “opener” roles since then he’s been much better. Over the last 29.2 innings the righty has allowed just 6 runs while striking out 27 and walking just 4. He’s earned the right to make another start, given the other options that are available for consideration. Maybe he’s always (primarily?) a reliever but good innings are good innings.

Tanner Bibee is having a fine rookie campaign for Cleveland so far. He hasn’t given up more than four runs in any start. He’s struck out 40 in 39 innings and walked 10. He’s recorded strikeout totals of 7, 8, and 9. And all this despite being drafted in 2021.\

Masataka Yoshida added three more hits last night bringing his slash line to .319/.393/.502 right in that magical .300/.400/.500 zone.

Town hits last night brought Triston Casas to a .199 batting average.

Rafael Devers is still at 13 home runs with the drought going back to May 19. Knock one out of the park tonight, Raffy!

Game 62: Red Sox at Guardians Lineup spot Red Sox Guardians Lineup spot Red Sox Guardians 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Steven Kwan, LF 2 Masataka Yoshida, LF Ahmed Rosario, SS 3 Justin Turner, DH Jose Ramirez, 3B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Josh Naylor, 1B 5 Triston Casas, 1B Josh Bell, DH 6 Kiké Hernández, SS Andrés Giménez, 2B 7 Jarren Duran, CF Will Brennan, RF 8 Connor Wong, C Mike Zunino, C 9 Emmanuel Valdez, 2B Myles Straw, CF SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Tanner Bieber, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.