OTM Open Thread 6/7: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! For once another team imploded on the mound to lose the game in an embarrassing way. The Red Sox took the first game of the series from the Cleveland Guardians, got past Shane Bieber, and are once again over .500. While in last place in the AL East they sit just 4.5 games out of the Wild Card. Wild indeed. Kutter Crawford returns to the starting rotation today matched up against Tanner Bibee. With an AL East series coming up in New York after this these Cleveland games are as must-win as any in June can be.

You hate toe see it.

#Yankees MVP Aaron Judge goes on the injured list with a contusion and sprained ligament in his toe, manager Aaron Boone announces. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 7, 2023

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.