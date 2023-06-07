Minor Lines 6/6: Rafaela Stars and Hit Streak Reaches 11; Binelas Mashes

Woo Sox vs. Rochester Red Wings

L, 11-6

We’ll start with the rehabbers. The rehabbing Adam Duvall had a single, a walk and two strikeouts. The rehabbing Yu Chang was hitless in four at-bats as the designated hitter.

Next we’ll cover once-and-future (possibly) major leaguers. Bobby Dalbec walked, stole a base and scored a run to go with his two strikeouts. Narciso Crook and Nico Goodrum both hit a home run and drew a walk.

And now for the up-and-comers. Nick Sogard walked once and left three on base. Ryan Fitzgerald had two hits. Caleb Hamilton had three walks and one official at-bat, a stat that you don’t see too often.

The wheels really came off the pitching and the game in the last third of the game, when the Sox gave up seven runs.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Akron RubberDucks

W, 6-2

Cedanne Rafaela had quite a night: a great catch in center field, three stolen bases, and three singles. He’s put together an eleven-game hitting streak, the longest on the Sea Dogs this year.

Ceddanne Rafaela had it working with the bat AND the wheels.



The No. 3 @RedSox prospect showed out with a three-hit, three-steal day for the @PortlandSeaDogs: pic.twitter.com/NjqZwF7Jmn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 7, 2023

There were other things to love too. Alex Binelas (2-4) blasted a 3-run HR in an inning that featured three stolen bases. The Sea Dogs did a great job of moving around the bases and bringing their colleagues home. Chase Meidroth chipped in a solo home run too. Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke both brought home a run in the same inning by hitting sacrifice flies.

Yorke also showed great defensive range by fast-tracking a fly ball all the way to the outfield.

Greenville Drive vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

W, 5-3

Blaze Jordan was hitless in five at-bats. Nick Decker hit a home run and took six total bases, while Miguel Ugueto tripled.

Salem Red Sox vs. Columbia Fireflies

L, 7-1

There was not much brightside to this game. Although the Sox just barely out-hit the Fireflies, they could hardly bring anyone home, going 1-7 with runners in scoring position. Five of the runs (all earned) were given up by Noah Dean, who took the loss. Miguel Bleis didn’t play tonight.