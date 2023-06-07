Red Sox Links: The Life of an Interpreter

Masataka Yoshida has found his stride and is a centerpiece in the Red Sox lineup. He may not totally be at home in the United States just yet though. Here’s an in-depth look at the role of an interpreter and how they help foreign players adjust to the major leagues. (Brittany Ghiroli, The Athletic)

It wouldn’t be a day in the Red Sox world without some injury updates. Alex Cora gave some insight into the recovery of Yu Chang, and Adam Duvall, as well as the first John Schreiber update in some time. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Baseball may be the best sport for nicknames, especially when you go back to the archives. You can basically just pick a noun and a last name and that’s probably someone who played at some point. Turkey Stearns, Toothpick West, Catfish Hunter. Only two of those are real. Anyways, here’s a look at some of the best nicknames the Red Sox have had. (Gayle Troiani, NESN)

Although he’s yet to debut, Chris Murphy was added to the active roster on Tuesday. He talked about where he was on Monday when he learned he was headed to the big leagues. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Yet another former Red Sox player landed with the Dodgers, although it may not be someone you’d expect. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

And in other major league news, the Oakland A’s plans to move to Vegas may have hit a bump in the road. (Mike Axisa, CBS Sports)