The Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians at a dangerous time: Cleveland has it’s best pitchers matched up and the Sox are sitting exactly .500. Anything less than a series win takes them back to a losing record. Once again the losses loom large with blown saves, blown plays, and bats going quiet at the wrong times.

James Paxton, for his part, is coming off a strong start, albeit one of just 5.0 innings. The lefty allowed just 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 8 Cincinnati Reds last time out. No walks, no homers. Big Maple sits at just 19 innings over his four starts this season and after such a long layoff the Sox are building him up as they can. If he’s on - which he’s been in 3 out of 4 2023 appearances - they’re looking at three or four bullpen innings, which is doable with a lead.

The Guardians are sending tried and true ace Shane Bieber to face the Sox. Bieber is having another good season, although by his standards it could be better. Let’s hope he doesn’t try to reach his personal bests tonight.

Game 61: Red Sox at Guardians Lineup spot Red Sox Guardians Lineup spot Red Sox Guardians 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Steven Kwan, LF 2 Masataka Yoshida, LF Gabriel Arias, SS 3 Justin Turner, DH Jose Ramirez, 3B 4 Rafael Devers, DH Josh Naylor, 1B 5 Triston Casas, 1B Josh Bell, DH 6 Kiké Hernández, SS Andrés Giménez, 2B 7 Jarren Duran, CF Mike Zunino, C 8 Emmanuel Valdez, 2B Will Brennan, RF 9 Reese McGuire, C Myles Straw, CF SP James Paxton, LHP Shane Bieber, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Let’s add some Remy for good luck: