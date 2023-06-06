OTM Open Thread 6/6: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. The Red Sox are back at .500 and headed to Cleveland to face the Guardians’ aces: Bieber, Bibee, and Civale. Then go to New York to play the Yankees. Is this the make-or-break week? Does Chaim Bloom have a plan to help or to call it a season if things unravel? Excellent offense drowning thanks to pitching and defense? At least the Guardians are an opponent under .500. Are James Paxton, TBD, and TBD up for the job?

