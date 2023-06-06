Red Sox Links: Trevor Story On The Mend

With yesterday’s decision to DFA Raimel Tapia, the Red Sox are putting a lot of faith in Jarren Duran. The Jarren Duran of April earned that faith, even if the Jarren Duran of May has tumbled back to Earth. So what is the mercurial outfielder going to do next? (Varun Shankar, Boston Globe)

Of course Jarren Duran is far from the only Red Sox player who is struggling right now. And things have apparently gotten bleak enough for the proverbial “team meeting.” It didn’t take immediate effect last night, but we’ll see how the road trip goes. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Maybe the Sox should’ve waited until today for the team meeting, so they could do ice-breakers with the new guy. The Sox are promoting left-handed pitcher Chris Murphy from Worcester. Murphy has struggled as a starter so far this year, but a recent move to the bullpen looks like it could be promising. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Will Trevor Story be a part of these team meetings any time soon? The latest update is that he’s progressed to throwing from a distance of 105 feet and has been taking batting practice. I’d say he’s still a month away at the very least. (Ricky Doyle, NESN)

I feel like we’ve heard this story a bunch of times already, but in case you didn’t know that Jonathan Papelbon once signed a leg, here you go. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)

Here’s something you probably don’t know much about though: the secret world of MLB interpreters (don’t call them “translators” I’ve been yelled at for that before), which includes some interesting stuff about Masataka Yoshida’s transition to big league life. (Britt Ghiroli, The Athletic)