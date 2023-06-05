OTM Open thread 6/5: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Tampa Bay Rays series this weekend was always going to be tough but the blown save by Kenley Jansen and blown defense on Sunday are making it look worse that it could have ended up. There is still a chance to get a series split tonight in the fourth game. Which, given the Rays start, is not the worst result for the Red Sox. Despite the difference in the standings the two teams aren’t that different in ability. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.