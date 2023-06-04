Tanner Houck lasted just four innings last time out agains theArizona Diambondbacks. He’ll be looking forward to a Wander Franco-less lineup as the Rays’ young star is out today due to being a little banged up. On the season Houck is looking at a 5.30 ERA vs a 4.14 FIP so there’s a bit happening beyond his control on the mound. If he can drift towards his FIP and the bats continue to perform well he’s a nice starter to have. With any luck he can settle in to a place in the Red Sox rotation for a few years. We’re not there yet but it’s close.
Taj Bradley looked like he would be on the outside looking in for the Rays this year but a few injuries to the rotation later and he’s a mainstay. They just keep finding these guys.
Kenley Jansen is presumably unavailable after pitching in both games of the doubleheader and related to a tired bullpen, a few pitching moves:
Jolly Rodriguez (IL) and Ryan Sherriff (AAA) are out.
Kaleb Ort and Brennan Bernardino are up.
Game 59: Rays at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Rays
|Red Sox
|1
|Yandy Díaz, 1B
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Brandon Lowe, 2B
|Rafael Devers, DH
|3
|Randy Arozarena, LF
|Justin Turner, 3B
|4
|Josh Lowe,RF
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|5
|Isaac Paredes, 3B
|Jarren Duran, CF
|6
|Luke Raley, DH
|Kiké Hernández, SS
|7
|Jose Siri, CF
|Triston Casas, 1B
|8
|Taylor Wells, 3B
|Connor Wong, C
|9
|Christian Bethancourt, C
|Emmanuel Valdez, 2B
|SP
|Taj Bradley, RHP
|Tanner Houck, RHP
First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
