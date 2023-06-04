Tanner Houck lasted just four innings last time out agains theArizona Diambondbacks. He’ll be looking forward to a Wander Franco-less lineup as the Rays’ young star is out today due to being a little banged up. On the season Houck is looking at a 5.30 ERA vs a 4.14 FIP so there’s a bit happening beyond his control on the mound. If he can drift towards his FIP and the bats continue to perform well he’s a nice starter to have. With any luck he can settle in to a place in the Red Sox rotation for a few years. We’re not there yet but it’s close.

Taj Bradley looked like he would be on the outside looking in for the Rays this year but a few injuries to the rotation later and he’s a mainstay. They just keep finding these guys.

Kenley Jansen is presumably unavailable after pitching in both games of the doubleheader and related to a tired bullpen, a few pitching moves:

Jolly Rodriguez (IL) and Ryan Sherriff (AAA) are out.

Kaleb Ort and Brennan Bernardino are up.

Game 59: Rays at Red Sox Lineup spot Rays Red Sox Lineup spot Rays Red Sox 1 Yandy Díaz, 1B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Brandon Lowe, 2B Rafael Devers, DH 3 Randy Arozarena, LF Justin Turner, 3B 4 Josh Lowe,RF Masataka Yoshida, LF 5 Isaac Paredes, 3B Jarren Duran, CF 6 Luke Raley, DH Kiké Hernández, SS 7 Jose Siri, CF Triston Casas, 1B 8 Taylor Wells, 3B Connor Wong, C 9 Christian Bethancourt, C Emmanuel Valdez, 2B SP Taj Bradley, RHP Tanner Houck, RHP

First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.