The Red Sox are in Toronto for three days to play three games agains the Blue Jays.

Tonight, James Paxton, co-ace of the staff with Brayan Bello these days, take the ball after having a small injury scare last time out. But every says he’s good to go now and feels healthy. Paxton will look to resume his strong season against a Toronto lineup filled with threats.

José Berríos has, mostly, righted the ship since the Red Sox faced him on May 1 and racked up 5 runs and 11 hits in 5.1 innings. Since then he has a sparkly 2.66 ERA (although a 4.31 FIP) in 61 innings.

Alex Verdugo leads the Sox in bating average, on-base percentage, and OPS. Rafael Devers has the slugging title on the club so far.

Triston Casas’ strong play has beefed his overall line to .227/.333/.404 which is impressive with just how slow he started the season.

Game 83: Red Sox at Blue Jays Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays Lineup spot Red Sox Blue Jays 1 Jarren Duran, CF George Springer, RF 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Bo Bichette, SS 3 Masataka Yoshida, LF Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., 1B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Matt Chapman, 3B 5 Justin Turner, DH Alejandro Kirk, DH 6 Triston Casas, 1B Danny Jansen, C 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Whit Merrifield, LF 8 David Hamilton, SS Dalton Varsho, CF 9 Connor Wong, C Santiago Espinal, 2B SP James Paxton, LHP Jose Berrios, RHP

First pitch is 7:07 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.