The Red Sox are in Toronto for three days to play three games agains the Blue Jays.
Tonight, James Paxton, co-ace of the staff with Brayan Bello these days, take the ball after having a small injury scare last time out. But every says he’s good to go now and feels healthy. Paxton will look to resume his strong season against a Toronto lineup filled with threats.
José Berríos has, mostly, righted the ship since the Red Sox faced him on May 1 and racked up 5 runs and 11 hits in 5.1 innings. Since then he has a sparkly 2.66 ERA (although a 4.31 FIP) in 61 innings.
Alex Verdugo leads the Sox in bating average, on-base percentage, and OPS. Rafael Devers has the slugging title on the club so far.
Triston Casas’ strong play has beefed his overall line to .227/.333/.404 which is impressive with just how slow he started the season.
Game 83: Red Sox at Blue Jays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Blue Jays
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Blue Jays
|1
|Jarren Duran, CF
|George Springer, RF
|2
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Bo Bichette, SS
|3
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|Vladimir Guerrero, Jr., 1B
|4
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Matt Chapman, 3B
|5
|Justin Turner, DH
|Alejandro Kirk, DH
|6
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Danny Jansen, C
|7
|Christian Arroyo, 2B
|Whit Merrifield, LF
|8
|David Hamilton, SS
|Dalton Varsho, CF
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Santiago Espinal, 2B
|SP
|James Paxton, LHP
|Jose Berrios, RHP
First pitch is 7:07 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
Loading comments...