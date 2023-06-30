OTM Open Thread 6/30: It is the Weekend

Happy Friday. As we close the book on June the Red Sox have just one more game in this, as it turns out, miserable month. Boston went 15-13 in April, 13-13 in May, and, so far, 12-15 in June. They are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season at 5 games.

As the Sox travel to Canada they are now 5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays so even a rebound sweep can’t dramatically change their fortunes in the AL East at the moment. Tonight at 7:07 PM ET is James Paxton. Tomorrow is a 3:07 PM matinee started by Kutter Crawford. And the series concludes with a 1:37 PM ET start by Garrett Whitlock. Have we seen the best of 2023 and the summer is a downhill slog? Can the Sox spring back to convince Chaim Bloom to make some moves and plug some holes? The 5 game deficit in the Wild Card isn’t bad with half a season to go, but is this team ready for it?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.