OTM Open Thread 6/30: It is the Weekend

Here we go again

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: OCT 07 ALWC Game 1 - Mariners at Blue Jays Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Friday. As we close the book on June the Red Sox have just one more game in this, as it turns out, miserable month. Boston went 15-13 in April, 13-13 in May, and, so far, 12-15 in June. They are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season at 5 games.

As the Sox travel to Canada they are now 5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays so even a rebound sweep can’t dramatically change their fortunes in the AL East at the moment. Tonight at 7:07 PM ET is James Paxton. Tomorrow is a 3:07 PM matinee started by Kutter Crawford. And the series concludes with a 1:37 PM ET start by Garrett Whitlock. Have we seen the best of 2023 and the summer is a downhill slog? Can the Sox spring back to convince Chaim Bloom to make some moves and plug some holes? The 5 game deficit in the Wild Card isn’t bad with half a season to go, but is this team ready for it?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

