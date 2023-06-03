Game 58: Rays at Red Sox

Oh, look: Tyler Glasnow! Here’s what I said Friday
Tyler Glasnow is also making his second start back from the IL. He was good for 4.1 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing 3 runs and striking out 8. In his previous 8 starts against Boston, Glasnow has held the Sox lineup to just .217/.275/.389 so it’s something of a tall order for both Whitlock and the lineup. But Glasnow hasn’t face the great Masataka “Macho Man” Yoshida before so there’s a secret weapon right there.
Take this one and it’s at worst a series split!
Round 2 vs. the Rays. pic.twitter.com/DnJRSKK4X4— Red Sox (@RedSox) June 3, 2023
Rays:
#Rays lineup for Game 2 vs. #Red Sox, with no Wander (hamstring) or Raley (side soreness):— Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) June 3, 2023
1B Diaz
2B B. Lowe
LF H. Ramirez
DH Arozarena
RF J. Lowe
3B Paredes
SS Walls
CF Margot
C Mejia
First pitch of game two of the doubleheader between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays is at 6:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.
Loading comments...