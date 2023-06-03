 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 58: Rays at Red Sox

Part 2

By Mike Carlucci
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Oh, look: Tyler Glasnow! Here’s what I said Friday

Tyler Glasnow is also making his second start back from the IL. He was good for 4.1 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing 3 runs and striking out 8. In his previous 8 starts against Boston, Glasnow has held the Sox lineup to just .217/.275/.389 so it’s something of a tall order for both Whitlock and the lineup. But Glasnow hasn’t face the great Masataka “Macho Man” Yoshida before so there’s a secret weapon right there.

Take this one and it’s at worst a series split!

Red Sox:

Rays:

First pitch of game two of the doubleheader between the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays is at 6:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

