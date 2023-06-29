Alright. The Red Sox remain in last place in the AL East with a record of 40-41. They are 4 games out of fourth place (and a Wild Card) and 4.5 games out of third. In possibly good news: after tonight the next three games are against those same fourth place Toronto Blue Jays. Right? That’s some hope. Then the, uh Texas Rangers. But then, then my friends a series with the Oakland A’s heading into the All-Star Break.

But we can’t get ahead of ourselves. Brayan Bello is pitching tonight and he’s been every bit as good as his hype man Pedro Martinez said he’d be. He’s carrying a 3.27 ERA / 3.86 FIP into the matchup with the Miami Marlins and has allowed more than 2 runs just once in his last five starts. Bello, buddy, Red Sox Nation needs this one. Drag this team with you.

The Red Sox will have a tough task ahead of them: facing a lefty. While his 3.77 ERA and 3.44 FIP are good, Luzardo has had two blowups in his hast five starts, against the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres.

Game 82: Marlins at Red Sox Lineup spot Marlins Red Sox Lineup spot Marlins Red Sox 1 Luis Arraez, 2B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Jorge Soler, LF Justin Turner, 1B 3 Bryan De La Cruz, RF Rob Refsnyder, LF 4 Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Garrett Cooper, DH Adam Duvall, CF 6 Yuli Gurriel, 1B Masataka Yoshida, DH 7 Joey Wendell, SS Christian Arroyo, 2B 8 Nick Foretes, C Kiké Hernández, SS 9 Jon Berti, 3B Connor Wong, C SP Jesús Luzardo, LHP Brayan Bello, RHP

First pitch is early tonight: 6:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.