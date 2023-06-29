Minor Lines 6/29: Roman Ruins Opposing Pitching

Greenville, W 11-6

Another day, another home run from Roman Anthony (oh, and his other hit was a double). It surprised a lot of people when Baseball America included him in their Top 100 prospects list earlier this month, but Anthony is starting to show why scouts drool over his power. Marcelo Mayer and Miguel Bleis may no longer be the only blue-chippers in the Red Sox system.

Salem, W 7-4

With the aforementioned Bleis out for the year and Mikey Romero still rehabbing in the complex league, prospect-watchers don’t have a lot to get excited about on the Salem roster right now. But catcher Enderso Lira is starting to turn some heads. His three hits included a double and he’s up to .293/.316/.391 in 25 games on the year.