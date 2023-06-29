Red Sox Links: Chris Sale Update Coming?

One of the great things about baseball is that, no matter how ugly a team’s season might be, you can always get a thrill out of following and rooting for individual performances — especially those by young kids who are just growing into the game. To that end, Bryan Bello and Triston Casas may become the two best reasons to watch the Sox in the second half of the season. Bello has been thriving recently, thanks, the team says, to confidence and preparation. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Another thing to get excited about (err, maybe. . . ) is the first-year player draft! It’s just a week-and-a-half away and the Sox have the fourteenth pick. Mock drafts are kind of weird and dumb beyond the first few picks in baseball, but for what it’s worth, Keith Law has the Sox taking TCU infielder Brayden Taylor. (Keith Law, The Athletic)

Speaking of players almost no one has ever heard of who likely will never make an impact in the Majors, Noah Song has officially started his rehab with the Phillies. Song was a former Sox draftee who thrilled in one stint of short-season rookie ball before leaving pro ball altogether to finish his commitment to the Navy. Dave Dombrowski made him a surprise pick in the Rule 5 draft, but the Phillies may be forced to return him to the Sox if he doesn’t meet certain roster-time requirements. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

And speaking of rehabbing pitchers who haven’t consistently been on the mound in years, Chris Sale is back in the news! He’ll undergo another MRI today to assess the state of his inflamed shoulder. He’s expected to address the media today as well. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Of course Chris Sale isn’t the only big name rehabbing from injury. Trevor Story was again spotted on the Fenway diamond working out prior to the game. He’s starting to feel good about his velocity.