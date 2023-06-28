Here we are. The 81st game of the 2023 season. The Red Sox are 40-40.

With Chris Sale and Tanner Houck on the IL and Nick Pivetta in the ‘pen (and Corey Kluber, somehow both) the start tonight goes to Kaleb Ort aka the Ort Cloud. Ort of course surprised everyone with his start agains the New York Yankees as part of the Red Sox sweep (remember that?) and sudden hot streak. Well, that’s all in the past now. Ort will, of course, hand the ball off to the other members of the bullpen at Alex Cora’s discretion. His job as The Opener might once again help the Sox win. If, you know, they score runs.

Some of the big bats are notably missing against lefty Braxton Garrett. Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, and Triston Casas are all on the bench to start this one. Although look for Alex Cora to pinch hit or run.

Garrett is having a nice season, coming into today with a 3.93/3.69 ERA/FIP. And the Red Sox have struggled against southpaws. However, since facing the Cincinnati Reds on May 14th (were they even hot then?) Garrett has faced the Giants, Rockies, Padres, Royals, White Sox, Nationals, and Pirates. While the Giants have surprised and the White Sox just took a series from Boston, this hasn’t exactly been the toughest schedule. Maybe he’s a bit over his head? He is nearly his innings total from the 2022 season so maybe the Marlins will also be watching for trouble and looking to have a quick hook to keep him available for another day if he just doesn’t have it tonight.

Game 81: Marlins at Red Sox Lineup spot Marlins Red Sox Lineup spot Marlins Red Sox 1 Luis Arraez, 2B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Jorge Soler, DH Justin Turner, 1B 3 Bryan De La Cruz, LF Rob Refsnyder, LF 4 Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Garrett Cooper, 1B Adam Duvall, DH 6 Jean Segura, 3B Christian Arroro, 2B 7 Joey Wendell, SS Kiké Hernández, CF 8 Nick Foretes, C Connor Wong, C 9 Jonathan Davis, RF David Hamilton, SS SP Braxton Garrett, LHP Kaleb Ort, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM on WEEI and NESN.