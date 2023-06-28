OTM Open Thread 6/28: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. The day in Boston began with rain. Sadly it couldn’t have washed out yesterday’s game. After the six-game winning streak the wheels have totally fallen off the bus again. Tonight is game 81. And the Red Sox sit exactly at .500. They are 13 games back in the AL East - 3 back from 4th place and 3.5 out of 3rd. In the WIld Card the Red Sox are 3.5 games back. This team isn’t out of it but is miserable to watch? Can Chaim Bloom make a trade or two to patch something? Another game is tonight, 7:10 PM ET against the same Miami Marlins.

