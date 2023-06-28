Red Sox Links: More Depth

The current injury situation leaves the Red Sox little choice but to make some dart throws when it comes to the bullpen. While they’ve yielded few results so far, they just keep throwing darts. Yesterday, they acquired Andres Núñez from the Royals. Keep an eye out for the “Meet the New Guy” on the new reliever. (Darragh McDonough, MLBTradeRumors)

Luis Arraez has been a fun story to watch this year, hitting at every turn. He did strike out in his first at-bat on Tuesday night but still managed to get a few hits later on in the game. Alex Cora spoke about Arraez and how he’s chasing .400. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

We all know Jarren Duran is fast. Jarren Durran knows that Jarren Duran is fast too. That speed is finally translating to the field, as he’s started stealing bases. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Tanner Houck had surgery on his face yesterday. Best wishes in your recovery, Tanner. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

Isaac Coffey has been pitching really well and turning some heads in the minors this season. He sat down with FanGraphs and talked about his arsenal, how he uses his pitches, and where he can go from here. (David Laurila, FanGraphs)