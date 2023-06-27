Are we really playing this game again? Yes. The Red Sox are once again just a single game over .500 and this series with the Miami Marlins either drops them back to a losing record or continues the water treading exercise that’s been going on for so many weeks.

Garret Whitlock is on the mound tonight. He had a good but not great start against the Minnesota Twins last time out allowing 4 runs in 7 innings. The game was lost 5-4 in extra innings and the bats just never quite supported him. He’ll have to face the favorite for batting champ in Luis Arraez and the power man Jorge Soler but the lineup drops off quite a bit from those two.

Whatever is wrong with Sandy Alcantara let’s hope it continues for at least one more start. The defending NL Cy Young Award winner has a 5.08 ERA / 3.76 FIP and has given up 5 earned runs in each of his last 2 starts.

Alex Verdugo is back in the lineup tonight after a short stay on the bereavement list.

With Verdugo’s return Jarren Duran is In left field. Not a bad defensive alignment!

Masa has the night off.

David Hamilton gets the start at shortstop…let’s see those wheels on the bases!

Game 80: Marlins at Red Sox Lineup spot Marlins Red Sox Lineup spot Marlins Red Sox 1 Luis Arraez, 2B Jarren Duran, LF 2 Jorge Soler, DH Justin Turner, DH 3 Bryan De La Cruz, LF Alex Verdugo, RF 4 Jazz Chisholm Jr., CF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Garrett Cooper, 1V Adam Duvall, CF 6 Jean Segura, 3B Triston Casas, 1B 7 Jesús Sánchez, RF Kiké Hernández, 2B 8 Jacob Stallings, C David Hamilton, SS 9 Joey Wendell, SS Connor Wong, C SP Sandy Alcantara, RHP Garrett Whitlock, RHP

First pitch is 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. There is a chance a shower could happen during the game so, uh, run up the score early just to be safe.