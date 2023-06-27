 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 6/27: It is Tuesday

Time for a fish fry

By Mike Carlucci
Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday. The temperature is near 80 today. The humidity is over 90. Welcome the Miami Marlins and their Florida weather to Boston! The Red Sox are back in Fenway Park for three games before hitting the road again. Yesterday you overwhelmingly said the Red Sox should be sellers at the deadline. But what will Chaim Bloom do? What is this, a crossover with another article?

Poll

What WILL the Red Sox do at the deadline?

view results
  • 15%
    Buy
    (3 votes)
  • 84%
    Sell
    (16 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want, stay cool, and be good to one another.

