Red Sox Links: Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, Shane Drohan To Futures Game

The Futures Game is a wonderful event that Major League Baseball decides to completely bury every year,by playing it not during the actual All-Star break, but a few days before, when it has to compete against a full slate of MLB games. But Red Sox fans have even more of a reason to tune in this year, as Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, and Shane Drohan will all take the field. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Most Sox fans watching the Futures Game are going to want to get a look at Marcelo Mayer’s watercolor masterpiece of a swing, but his glove work is going to be important for the future of the Sox, too. Poor defense is one of the biggest reasons why the Red Sox haven’t been able to get themselves into the postseason picture. (Julian Benbow, Boston Globe)

Unfortunately, the timing for Drohan’s selection is a little awkward, as he left his last start with a leg issue. But it appears to just be a cramp and he’s hoping to make his next start. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

One could argue that the fact that David Ortiz is featuring in the Daily Links for the second day in a row despite not having played for the Red Sox in quite some time is an indictment on the current team, but are we supposed to not tell you about how London hotel workers fished a $100,000 necklace out of the sewer for Big Papi? (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

And it’s not like there’s no interesting news about the current Red Sox right now. Look, here’s a story about Adam Duvall’s diabetes. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)