The Red Seat Podcast: Everybody’s Hurt

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #285. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood discuss even more injuries that are testing the team’s depth, what other options could be considered at Triple-A, and if any new trade targets have emerged over the past month.

Injuries have been the story of the past 30 days for the Red Sox. Over the past 10 days, Tanner Houck, Reese McGuire, Pablo Reyes, and Corey Kluber have all hit the IL, while Chris Sale, John Schreiber, and Yu Chang have been transferred to the 60-day IL. We reviewed where the rotation is at right now and if there’s an option for a fifth starter in the organization right now. Brayan Bello has a new cutter, maybe that can solve all of our concerns. At Worcester, could names like Enmanuel Valdez, Stephen Scott, Wilyer Abreu, Nick Sogard, or Shane Drohan be of help to this team?

We were asked what moves we could see the Red Sox making at the deadline if they are, in fact, buyers. Our discussion ran the gamut but mostly focused on starting pitching like Lucas Giolito, Shane Bieber, Michael Lorenzen, Lance Lynn, or even Max Scherzer if the putrid Mets decide to sell.

To finish the show, we took a couple of listener questions about whether the logjam in the outfield could lead to changes in the lineup, or to leverage for a trade. And, was the Connor Wong return, even without Jeter Downs still in the system, actually a better choice than Brusdar Graterol as part of the Mookie Betts return?

If you have a question for an upcoming Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15. Thanks for listening!