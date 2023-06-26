OTM Open Thread 6/26: It is Monday

Happy Monday. Well, that weekend could have gone better. A really, definitely not good Chicago White Sox team took two out of three games against the, once again, suddenly cool Red Sox bats. The Sox sit at 40-39 as the midpoint of the season approaches this week. They are 13 games out of first in the AL East and 3 games back from a Wild Card spot. If they play like they did against the Yankees and Twins (first two games) they sky is the limit. When the Bad Sox roll in...well, we saw this weekend.

No game today and then three against the Marlins starting Tuesday.

Poll: What SHOULD the Sox do at the deadline?

Buy: 16% (1 vote)

Sell: 83% (5 votes)
6 votes total

