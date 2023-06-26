Red Sox Links: Ceddanne Rafaela One Step Away

Ceddanne Rafaela is an elite athlete with a quick bat, wiry pop, positional flexibility, and a centerfield glove that, according to scouts, would already be one of the very best in Major League Baseball. Coming into this year in Portland, there was really one thing he needed to work on: developing a more disciplined approach at the plate. But after slashing .341/.384/.533 over the past six weeks, the Red Sox brass has seen enough. Rafaela has been promoted to Worcester and is one step away from the big leagues. For the record: it’s pronounced “say-dahn.” (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

With 30 stolen bases in 38 attempts, Rafaela could help the Sox take better advantage of the new rules, which isn’t something they were doing much of to start the year. Though he wouldn’t have to do so all by himself; with Jarren Duran and David Hamilton now getting more regular playing time, the Red Sox suddenly look dangerous on the base paths. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Hamilton and Duran got their chances in Boston due to injuries, which have taken their toll. But it looks like the team dodged another one in the pitching rotation: after being removed from his last start with a knee issue, James Paxton is expecting to make his next start on Friday. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

One of the key injuries sustained in the early season was to Adam Duvall’s wrist. Compounding matters is the fact that he’s struggled since his return, but he’s confident he’s in the midst of turning things around. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Luckily, the key guys in the bullpen have mostly avoided serious injury. And there’s a surprising name amongst that group, as the Sox have gotten some unexpected solid performance from Josh Winckowski. Kenley Jansen thinks he can be a closer one day. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

To welcome him to his new job as a Fox Analyst, David Ortiz gifted Derek Jeter with a #2 Red Sox jersey with “Jeter” on the back. Good to see their able to unload all the leftover Jeter Downs merch. (Conor Roche, Boston.com)