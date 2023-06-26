Minor Lines 6/25/23: The Yordanny Monegro Game

As Boston’s bats have gone cold, Worcester’s bats are in great shape: they’ve scored an average of 6.36 runs in the last 11 games (70 total) and that’s even with one shutout. They’ve twice reached 10 runs and almost got there yesterday against the Iron Pigs (Phillies AAA), but a 9-run performance is nothing to sneeze at. Six WooSox notched extra-base hits yesterday, so without some of its best hitters due to call-ups, this lineup is still doing just fine... and the newcomers, such as recent call-up Stephen Scott, are especially notable, as Scott had a double and a home run.

Shane Drohan had his best performance in Triple-A, but he unfortunately left with a trainer before coming out for the fifth inning, so we’ll stay tuned on that injury for the budding young pitcher and give him his props on a shutout, three-hit performance through four. The bullpen held its own, too, even if Tayler Scott allowed a home run in his first inning of work as part of the Red Sox organization. Joely Rodriguez had a scoreless inning of work in a rehab appearance himself, where he struck out three but allowed a hit. Overall, a solid day for the Triple-A squad!

The Sea Dogs did not fare as well against the Fighting Phils, the Phillies’ AA affiliate. This loss dropped them to 2-4 on the series and 40-29 overall. Chih-Jung Liu just didn’t quite have it yesterday, although it looked like he did have it until a fifth-inning implosion. He didn’t fare too terribly, with five hits and seven strikeouts over 5 2⁄ 3 innings, his 4 walks killed him, as he let five runs in, and Portland’s bats just could not answer. Though Philip Sikes’ two-run shot pulled Portland to within 2, Ryan Miller allowed 2 runs in the 8th and Portland couldn’t recover. Just a game that seemed unwinnable once Liu allowed those runs, and the team hitting 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position didn’t help their case. Better luck next series!

I need to say some great things after I analyze this loss, but I prefer the “bad news first” method, so here we go. This team snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays High-A), as they gave up a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the 9th. They only had a runner reach scoring position three times, but luckily, Juan Daniel Encarnacion allowed just one run on four hits and struck out five in 5 innings of work to start this game and keep it winnable. Whoever the blame is on for this one (probably the closer, Joey Stock) we know who the blame wasn’t on. Here’s where the great thing comes in: Roman Anthony has a bright future; he’s been exceptional since his call-up to Greenville. He got a lead-off home run in to start this one out, and also got a clutch RBI double in the 5th inning to make the score 5-3. His OBP now sits at over 1.000, at 1.022. Brainer Bonaci, Blaze Jordan and Anthony are all fantastic in that category, which is a great thing to look forward to.

Although the Salem Red Sox went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and drew just three walks, it didn’t matter. Besides the third inning, the bats were silent, but all they needed was that one inning to put the Wood Ducks (Rangers A) away. The ugly inning on the Wood Ducks’ part, went as follows: Fielders choice, wild pitch, out, walk hit-by-pitch, another wild pitch to make it 4-0, a fielding error to make it 6-0, and a double to make it 7-0. That’s not to take away from Salem’s starting pitching, like, AT ALL: Yordanny Monegro, who got his early callup from the Florida Complex League, was definitely no slouch in his A-league debut. Five shutout innings, two hits, no walks allowed (in fact, the whole Salem lineup went without allowing a walk) and eleven strikeouts. I’d say that’s about as good as a debut gets. Great things to come from the 20 year-old righty.